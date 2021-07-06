Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Sells $145,519.14 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 4,407 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $145,519.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TLS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,294. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 802.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Get Telos alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,771,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.