Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) SVP Brendan D. Malloy Sells 25,348 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 25,348 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $811,389.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Telos stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 802.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $59,484,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at about $40,270,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 276.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at about $17,971,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 440,099 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

