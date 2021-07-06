Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) SVP Sells $1,145,928.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 35,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $1,145,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Telos stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 604,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,294. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 802.25. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21.

TLS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,270,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 335,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 85,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 63,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

