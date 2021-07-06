TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TU stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.15. TELUS has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.