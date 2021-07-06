Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $787,722.60 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $787,722.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tenable stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,830. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 153.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 27,573 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 105.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 79.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 966,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,969,000 after purchasing an additional 427,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

