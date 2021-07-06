Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) rose 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.18 and last traded at $42.18. Approximately 43,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,193,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

TENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.05. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -156.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 6,677 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $280,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 252,992 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,939. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Tenable by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Tenable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tenable by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

