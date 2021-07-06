Tendies (TEND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $75,938.00

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $861,134.20 and approximately $75,938.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00058461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.20 or 0.00933478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00044805 BTC.

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,901,142 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,142 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

