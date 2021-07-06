TENT (TENT) Price Down 14.1% This Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $208,459.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.99 or 0.00340167 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00141791 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00195245 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002277 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003121 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,765,080 coins and its circulating supply is 36,687,988 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

