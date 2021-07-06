TenX Market Cap Achieves $10.95 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. TenX has a market cap of $10.95 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TenX has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00058986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.17 or 0.00956515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045266 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.