Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.44.
A number of research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st.
In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.
