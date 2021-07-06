Terracoin Price Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $413,811.94 and $192.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,675.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.37 or 0.01515100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.32 or 0.00413306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00088109 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000174 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.