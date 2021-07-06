TerraKRW One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,428.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $42.37 million and approximately $3,428.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00046857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00136120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00166325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,109.78 or 1.00419263 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.63 or 0.00955700 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 49,961,705,225 coins and its circulating supply is 49,960,976,117 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

