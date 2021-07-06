Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $342,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OTRK stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 295,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $558.01 million, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.07. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ontrak by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ontrak by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ontrak currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

