Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post $11.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.21 billion. Tesla posted sales of $6.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $49.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.86 billion to $52.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $66.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.29 billion to $87.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.57.

TSLA opened at $678.90 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $253.21 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $654.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.90, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.48.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total transaction of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $42,289,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,466 shares of company stock worth $66,708,572. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

