The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Alkaline Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTER traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,018. The Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

