The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) PT Raised to GBX 4,450 at Barclays

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).

LON:BKG traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,750 ($62.06). The company had a trading volume of 297,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,483. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The company has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,902 ($64.04).

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Sean Ellis sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,612 ($60.26), for a total transaction of £257,119 ($335,927.62). Also, insider William Jackson bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,712 ($61.56) per share, with a total value of £659,680 ($861,876.14).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

