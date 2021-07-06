The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.15.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

