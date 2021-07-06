The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Jody S. Lindell Sells 4,500 Shares

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
COO traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $409.55. The company had a trading volume of 168,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,820. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.60 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.
The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
