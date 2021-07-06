The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Jody S. Lindell Sells 4,500 Shares

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

COO traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $409.55. The company had a trading volume of 168,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,820. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.60 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.