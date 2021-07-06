The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Signify (AMS:LIGHT) a €57.00 Price Target

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been given a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Signify in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.71 ($51.43).

Signify has a 12-month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12-month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

