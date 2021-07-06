The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €30.50 Price Target for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been given a €30.50 ($35.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 1 year high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

