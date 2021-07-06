The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.19% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 135,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 298,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $904.01 million, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

