The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.63 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

