The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,207,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 125,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 110.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 78,796 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

