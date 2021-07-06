The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded down $4.16 on Tuesday, reaching $318.54. 106,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $338.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.22 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

