The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.78.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

