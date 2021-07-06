The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of The ODP worth $28,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The ODP during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The ODP during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The ODP by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The ODP by 86,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in The ODP by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The ODP declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other The ODP news, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $221,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,446.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $497,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $963,635 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

