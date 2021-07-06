The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon Sells 125 Shares

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.47, for a total transaction of $23,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kieran John Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $23,545.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total transaction of $24,721.25.

On Monday, May 3rd, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $23,583.75.

Shares of PNC traded down $4.68 on Tuesday, hitting $188.11. 115,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.56. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.76.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

