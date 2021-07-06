The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $31,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.46. 155,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,799. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.11. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $120.88 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $331.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.