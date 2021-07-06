The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
RNK traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 184.20 ($2.41). 231,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,293. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Rank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83). The firm has a market cap of £862.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30.
The Rank Group Company Profile
