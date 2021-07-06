The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

RNK traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 184.20 ($2.41). 231,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,293. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Rank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83). The firm has a market cap of £862.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30.

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

