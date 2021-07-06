The Sandbox Tops 24 Hour Volume of $213.57 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $223.29 million and approximately $213.57 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000932 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.01 or 0.01434568 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013768 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

