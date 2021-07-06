The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.40% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $771,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $273.06. 12,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,422. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $190.67 and a 1-year high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

