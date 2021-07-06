The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.74

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.74 and last traded at $79.74, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.74.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.25.

About The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

