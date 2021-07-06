The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 77.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 26,420 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth about $1,165,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 445,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

