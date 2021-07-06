The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,075,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 53,254 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Walt Disney worth $198,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 597.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,920,000 after purchasing an additional 278,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

DIS stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.74. The stock had a trading volume of 587,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.49. The stock has a market cap of $313.86 billion, a PE ratio of -70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

