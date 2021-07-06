The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 8.6% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.