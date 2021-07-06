THETA (THETA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $175.11 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for $6.13 or 0.00018048 BTC on exchanges. THETA has a total market cap of $6.13 billion and $175.11 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THETA has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.20 or 0.00958093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.31 or 0.08306165 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.