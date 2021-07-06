Thingschain (TIC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Thingschain has a total market cap of $37,234.07 and $380.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,278.11 or 1.00052276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00038638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007725 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001040 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

