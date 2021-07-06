Third Point LLC Acquires New Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,000. Third Point LLC owned about 4.44% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,470,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,994,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KVSC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,731. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

