Third Point LLC Buys 200,000 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 3.1% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Third Point LLC owned 0.44% of Intuit worth $459,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

INTU traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $500.01. The company had a trading volume of 32,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,638. The stock has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.99 and a 1 year high of $500.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

