Third Point LLC Buys New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $132,780,000. Third Point LLC owned 0.10% of Shopify as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Shopify by 207.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,432.64.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $44.58 on Tuesday, hitting $1,509.33. 73,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,322. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,552.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,267.57. The stock has a market cap of $187.65 billion, a PE ratio of 119.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

