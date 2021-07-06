Third Point LLC Has $352.87 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.4% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Third Point LLC owned 0.42% of S&P Global worth $352,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPGI traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $412.25. 21,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,699. The company has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $415.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.33.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

