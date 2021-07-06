Third Point LLC Has $433.13 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Third Point LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $433,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

GOOGL traded up $8.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,513.77. 59,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,511. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,508.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,372.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

