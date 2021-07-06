Third Point LLC Invests $45.40 Million in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Third Point LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,400,000. Third Point LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Silver Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.19. 2,033,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,754,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.