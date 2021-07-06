Third Point LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Third Point LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,675,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,724,000. DuPont de Nemours accounts for approximately 1.4% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Third Point LLC owned 0.36% of DuPont de Nemours as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.93. 88,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,039. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.