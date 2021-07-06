Third Point LLC Purchases Shares of 6,750,000 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,750,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,942,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 2.5% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Third Point LLC owned about 0.36% of Uber Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,941 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 222,126 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 29,282 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Uber Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Uber Technologies by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 77,592 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 52,437 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. 897,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,219,178. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.84.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

