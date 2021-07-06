Third Point LLC Reduces Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Third Point LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Third Point LLC owned 0.67% of CarMax worth $145,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,796. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.18. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,478 shares of company stock valued at $43,944,169 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

