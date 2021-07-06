Third Point LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Third Point LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Visa worth $317,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.14. The company had a trading volume of 202,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,128. The firm has a market cap of $463.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $238.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,461 shares of company stock worth $17,975,861 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

