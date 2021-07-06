Thisoption Hits Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Thisoption has traded 503.7% higher against the dollar. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $796,201.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00134896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00166405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.05 or 1.00307442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.29 or 0.00952519 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

