THORChain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $167.59 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. THORChain has a market cap of $1.64 billion and $167.59 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $6.99 or 0.00020503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00135001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00166523 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.42 or 1.00269830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.34 or 0.00960562 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,117,800 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

