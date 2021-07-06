Tokenlon Network Token Market Cap Reaches $112.45 Million (LON)

Tokenlon Network Token (CURRENCY:LON) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can currently be bought for $2.87 or 0.00008377 BTC on exchanges. Tokenlon Network Token has a total market capitalization of $112.45 million and $7.08 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tokenlon Network Token has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00058572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.00921430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Tokenlon Network Token Coin Profile

Tokenlon Network Token (LON) is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 111,963,909 coins and its circulating supply is 39,226,590 coins. The official message board for Tokenlon Network Token is medium.com/tokenlon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official website is tokenlon.im/lon

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

